Ossiam Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 70,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,375,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares in the company, valued at $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $783.98 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $787.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $701.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

