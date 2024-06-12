Ossiam Sells 4,521 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

