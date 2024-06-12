Ossiam Sells 5,843 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ossiam cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,888,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

