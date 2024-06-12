Ossiam Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

KIM opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

