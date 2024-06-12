Ossiam Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $221.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.