Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

