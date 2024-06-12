Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 1st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
OXLCZ stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.
