Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 1st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OXLCL opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.