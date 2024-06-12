Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 442,250 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270,573 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.