Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$35.75 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.25 to C$35.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$27.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 6,114 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.01, for a total transaction of C$189,595.14. Insiders have sold a total of 16,114 shares of company stock valued at $488,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.