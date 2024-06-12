PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of PAR opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PAR Technology by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

