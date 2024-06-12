Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$718,080.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$718,080.00.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

POU opened at C$32.36 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

