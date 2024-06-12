Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

