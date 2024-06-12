Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

