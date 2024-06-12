Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

