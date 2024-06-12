Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 634 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

