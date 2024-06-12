Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 74 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 139.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,788.70 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,650.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,559.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

