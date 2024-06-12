Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

JWN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

