Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,801 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,623,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

NYSE DY opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

