Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

