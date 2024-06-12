Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $325.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.35 and a 200-day moving average of $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $175.36 and a one year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.