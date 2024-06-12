Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $152,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 381,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

