Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $798.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $720.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

