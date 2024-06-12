Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $233,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.