Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 98,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FIX opened at $301.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.