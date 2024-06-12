Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:VEEV opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.