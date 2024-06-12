Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 3,557 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

