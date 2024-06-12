Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 435 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $253.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

