Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,646,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

GILD stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.