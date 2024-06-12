Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 422,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000.

FEZ opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

