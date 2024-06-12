Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

