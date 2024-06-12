Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

