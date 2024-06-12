Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $271.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.87. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

