Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 456,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,949,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $579.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

