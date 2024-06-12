Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.260-6.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
