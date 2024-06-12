Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNBI opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Pioneer Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
