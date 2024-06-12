Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.