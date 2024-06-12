Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
