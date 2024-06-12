Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.