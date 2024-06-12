Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

