Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

PCOR stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $118,293.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,731 shares of company stock worth $21,342,316. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after buying an additional 592,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.