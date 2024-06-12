Prudential PLC Has $729,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 60.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 892,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $9,469,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,669 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,240.

Snap Stock Up 2.6 %

SNAP stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

