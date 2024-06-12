Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.4 %

RCL stock opened at $153.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

