Prudential PLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Shares of SUI opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

