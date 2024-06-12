PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.70. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,302,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

