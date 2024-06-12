Putnam Investments LLC Buys 150,414 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 2.74% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $243,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

