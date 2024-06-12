Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $48,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $68,360,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,165,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,152,000 after buying an additional 365,820 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

