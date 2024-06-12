Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,215 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $54,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $336.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

