Putnam Investments LLC Has $167.15 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 463,674 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $167,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $188.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $230.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

