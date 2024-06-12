Putnam Investments LLC Has $188.19 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $188,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.24 and a 200-day moving average of $540.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $448.13 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

