Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Vontier worth $246,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vontier by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. UBS Group increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VNT stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

